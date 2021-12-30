Gov Okowa sacks aide for alleged insubordination

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has sacked his Executive Assistant on Communication, Barr. Latimore Fred Oghenesivbe, for alleged recklessness and insubordination.

The development was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2021, addressed to Oghenesivbe and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Patrick Ukah.

The letter was made available to journalists on Thursday.

It read: “I write to convey to you the displeasure of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, over your conduct with respect to the performance of your duties wherein there has been manifest recklessness and insubordination.

“As this trend can no longer be tolerated, I regret to inform you that your service as Executive Assistant, Communication, is no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated.

“Accordingly, you have been directed to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol forthwith. Thank you for your cooperation.”

