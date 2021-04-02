Gov Sani-Bello decries killing of security agents by bandits in Niger | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Sani-Bello decries killing of security agents by bandits in Niger
The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Friday condemned the killing of soldiers, policeman, and others in a fresh attack by bandits in Shiroro local government areas of the state.
In a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje, the governor assured Bassa, Zumba, and other communities in Shiroro and Munya local government areas currently under siege by bandits that the military units in the area have not been deserted.
He dismissed the fears that the taskforce camps were being deserted and security agents leaving the communities after the recent invasion of a military base in Allawa where six soldiers and a mobile policeman were killed by the hoodlums.
Sani-Bello expressed regret at the deadly attack and killing of the security agents and urged the communities to remain calm as the security agents have retreated to re-strategise for the fight against the criminals.
READ ALSO: Zamfara bandits killed 2,619, collected N970 million ransom in eight years – Gov Matawalle
He said: “The military has evacuated the corpses of the gallant officers who died in the faceoff with the bandits and have retreated for a while to re-strategize. They have not left or abandoned the communities.”
The governor said the increasing banditry and kidnapping in some parts of the state calls for constant re-strategising, stressing that government and the security agencies would ensure that the criminals are eliminated.
About 200 bandits had on Wednesday killed six soldiers and a mobile policeman during Wednesday’s attack on a military base in Shiroro local government area of the state.
The bandits also burnt down the base before moving into the communities where they killed seven people and abducted several others.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...