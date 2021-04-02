Gov Sani-Bello decries killing of security agents by bandits in Niger | Ripples Nigeria

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Friday condemned the killing of soldiers, policeman, and others in a fresh attack by bandits in Shiroro local government areas of the state.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje, the governor assured Bassa, Zumba, and other communities in Shiroro and Munya local government areas currently under siege by bandits that the military units in the area have not been deserted.

He dismissed the fears that the taskforce camps were being deserted and security agents leaving the communities after the recent invasion of a military base in Allawa where six soldiers and a mobile policeman were killed by the hoodlums.

Sani-Bello expressed regret at the deadly attack and killing of the security agents and urged the communities to remain calm as the security agents have retreated to re-strategise for the fight against the criminals.

He said: “The military has evacuated the corpses of the gallant officers who died in the faceoff with the bandits and have retreated for a while to re-strategize. They have not left or abandoned the communities.”

The governor said the increasing banditry and kidnapping in some parts of the state calls for constant re-strategising, stressing that government and the security agencies would ensure that the criminals are eliminated.

About 200 bandits had on Wednesday killed six soldiers and a mobile policeman during Wednesday’s attack on a military base in Shiroro local government area of the state.

The bandits also burnt down the base before moving into the communities where they killed seven people and abducted several others.

