Gov Sani sets up committee to review agencies’ performance in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has set up a committee to review the performance of all government parastatals in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammad Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

He said that the decision was to ensure that government agencies operate at the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness.

The committee, according to him, will be headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

Other members of the committee are – the Chief of Staff to the governor, Sani Liman, the Head of Service, Habiba Shekarau, and the Senior Advisor-Counsellor to the governor, Muhammad Hafiz Bayero.

Also on the committee are – Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, Dr. Salisu Abubakar of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Mary Olalerin from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Permanent Secretary, General Services, Muhammad Bashir Umar, and Permanent Secretary, Planning and Budget Commission, Bashir Muhammad.

The Director in charge of the Cabinet, Iliya Duniya, will serve as the secretary.

The statement read: “It will be responsible for conducting a comprehensive analysis and appraisal of all state government parastatals to assess their performance, identify areas of improvement, and make recommendations where necessary.

“The committee has the mandate to assess the complete records of the Heads of the Parastatals in terms of their qualifications and experience.

“Conduct a comprehensive assessment of the performance of the parastatals based on their functions and make recommendations on each

“The committee will also make recommendations that will enhance the proper functions of the parastatals.

“The committee has three weeks to submit its report.”

