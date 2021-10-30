Gov Sanwo-Olu sends warning to illegal lottery, gaming operators

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had called on illegal lottery and gaming operators to obtain operational licenses from the issuing authority, warning that the Government would not hesitate to prosecute unlicensed operators.

The governor stated this on Friday at an event in the state to mark the rebranding of its lottery and gaming agency.

The State government has rebranded its lotteries and gaming agency to ensure responsible gaming among stakers, and that operators in the state adopt international best practices.

Speaking at the event to unveil the new brand identity, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the agency, which was rechristened from the Lagos State Lotteries Board to Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, is now poised to conduct business in line with modern technology and international best practices.

According to him, the rebranding of the agency would enable it to adopt a more innovative, harmonious, and transparent approach in the regulation of the lottery and gaming industry in the state.

The unveiling comes six months after Sanwo-Olu signed the amended Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Bill into law, following its passing by the House of Assembly, which necessitated the name change and new brand logo.

The governor said the new law, which was put in place to regulate the industry would ensure major reforms in the Lagos gaming sector and expand the scope of the lottery and gaming authority’s operations following the gaming dynamics across the globe.

“Our priority is good governance in all ministries, in all agencies, and all departments of the government. The priority is to ensure that the rebranded Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority promotes responsible gaming.

“The Authority has been rebranded to serve and to enforce gaming standards, responsibly and fairly. The goal is to gain and sustain the trust and confidence of all operators and stakeholders in the lottery and gaming business,” he said.

“Our administration did the needful by painstakingly collaborating with the House of Assembly to initiate and pass the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Bill of 2021, which I signed into law last April. The new law will help to institutionalise major reforms in the Lagos gaming sector and expand the scope of our lotteries and gaming authority’s operations following gaming dynamics across the globe,” he added.

The Governor allayed the concerns of gaming operators and investors in the industry about the intergovernmental squabbles over the constitutional responsibilities of the Federal and State governments on the control and regulation of the gaming space.

He said the Constitution remained clear on the concurrent powers of the Federal and State governments over matters related to lotteries and gaming, assuring operators that their businesses would not be double-taxed.

Meanwhile, he advised illegal lottery and gaming operators to obtain operational licenses from the agency, warning that the Government would not hesitate to prosecute unlicensed operators.

“With this newly rebranded agency, all the functional elements of the lotteries and gaming industry will be unlocked to create a new model of gaming in Lagos State. I charge the management to forge a transparent and formidable alliance with licensed gaming operators in the State, to create a vibrant Gaming Industry for a more prosperous and sustainable economy,” the governor added.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the State’s Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Mr. Bashir Are, said the agency, under his watch, has recorded landmark achievements in regulating, protecting, and promoting best practices in the gaming space.

He said: “There are more than 56,000 full-time employees and gaming agents operating in Lagos. We have deployed an automated system to monitor gaming transactions in our jurisdiction. We also launched an agent registration platform to weed out swindlers from licensed agents.

“For us, the future has begun and we are excited about the unfolding development in the gaming industry. Our next goal is to focus on creating greater efficiency and sustainable economic value for the State, operators, players, and relevant stakeholders in the sector.”

In the coming days, Are said the agency’s advocacy against underage and addictive gambling would be amplified with fortified policy and sustained campaign.

Remarking, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on State Lotteries, Ms. Funmi Olotu, the successful harmonisation of the State’s gaming regulations had not only corrected disparities in the sector but has also established a uniform framework that would be easily implemented.

She noted that the state’s Lotteries and Gaming Authority Law 2021, has also addressed the contemporary challenges and issues that may arise from time to time.

