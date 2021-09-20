Gov Sanwo-Olu signs anti-grazing bill into law

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor has signed the bill prohibiting open grazing in Lagos State into law.

This came in the wake of the ratification of the anti-grazing bill by the State House of Assembly 11 days ago.

Sanwo-Olu approved the bill at the Lagos House on Monday.

The polity has been afire over the issue of open-grazing which had snowballed into clashes between farmers and herders.

Consequently, the Southern Governors met in Lagos on July 5 in order to brainstorm on a permanent solution to the challenge with a consensus to outlaw open grazing.

More details to follow…

