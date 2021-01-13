Gov Sanwo-Olu swears-in two new High Court judges

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu on Wednesday sworn in two new High Court Judges.
The two judges, Hon. Justice Olubukola Aigbokalhaevbo and Hon Justice Rahman Oshodi took the oath before the Governor.
One Babatunde Oretuyi, whose profile read communication specialist made this known on Twitter which was retweeted by the Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho.
