Latest Politics Top Stories

Gov Sanwo-Olu swears-in two new High Court judges

January 13, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu on Wednesday sworn in two new High Court Judges.

The two judges, Hon. Justice Olubukola Aigbokalhaevbo and Hon Justice Rahman Oshodi took the oath before the Governor.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu cancels ongoing appointment of LASU vice-chancellor, orders fresh process

The two judges, Hon. Justice Olubukola Aigbokalhaevbo and Hon Justice Rahman Oshodi took the oath before the Governor.

One Babatunde Oretuyi, whose profile read communication specialist made this known on Twitter which was retweeted by the Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho.

Gov Sanwo-Olu swears-in two new High Court judges

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */