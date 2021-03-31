Gov Sanwo-Olu unveils body-worn cameras for security agents in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Sanwo-Olu unveils body-worn cameras for security agents in Lagos
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday unveiled body-worn cameras for security operatives in the state.
The new initiative is aimed at enhancing security in Lagos State.
In his address during the ceremony held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, the governor said the use of the cameras would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies in the state.
He said the devices would help to put the state government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real-time.
The governor also approved mass training on the use of cameras for security agents ahead of the deployment of digital tools for security operations across the state.
The three-day training which is expected to take place in May will be facilitated by the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), headed by Prince Falade Oyekan.
According to Sanwo-Olu, the provision of adequate security is a key pillar of the state government’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda.
He said: “I am pleased to inaugurate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a groundbreaking move to enhance safety in the state, as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies.
“Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other states in Nigeria to launch the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers.
READ ALSO: Tinubu a detribalised Nigerian, political pathfinder – Sanwo-Olu
“The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges.
“With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”
Oyekan, who demonstrated the operation of the camera before the governor, said 7,000 officers would be trained in the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other agencies.
Others are – Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC).
He said the training would be conducted in 26 batches to reduce crowding of the training centre.
