Gov Soludo advocates establishment of Bayern Munich Academy in Anambra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has encouraged Bayern Munich FC of Germany to consider developing a training facility in Anambra as part of an attempt to improve the game in Nigeria.

On Saturday, Soludo made the request when greeting the Bayern Munich technical staff to the state for the National Youth Cup.

The governor, speaking through Tony Oli, chairman of the Anambra Sports Development Commission, expressed his gratitude to the state for providing a good football facility, which qualified the state to host the event.

He said that Anambra was the birthplace of football and pledged to create a conducive environment for a successful tournament.

“Anambra has a rich history in football, we have the talent and we have the facility, so we are calling on Bayern Munich to consider establishing an academy here in Anambra, because we will like to continue to have you.

“Just tell us what will be required and we will put them on ground,” he said.

Hans Pflugler, a retired Germany footballer and member of the 1990 World Cup-winning team, leads the Bayern Youth Cup technical team.

