Gov Soludo closes schools in Nnewi amid security concerns ahead of Sen Ubah’s burial

In light of security concerns surrounding the burial of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has ordered the closure of all schools in Nnewi for a week.

This decision comes after rising tensions in the area, including a deadly attack by gunmen on Wednesday night.

The incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m., saw several people killed and a vehicle set ablaze, sending shockwaves through the community and causing panic. Residents fled for safety as the situation unfolded.

To prevent any risks to students and staff, the Anambra State government issued a directive on Thursday through a circular shared via WhatsApp, instructing all principals in the Nnewi zone to suspend classes until Tuesday of the following week. Parents of day students were also advised to keep their children at home.

The circular read: “Good morning Parents, please the above information is from the Commissioner of Education, day students should not come to school till Tuesday next week.

“Good evening Noble Principals!!!

I am directed to inform you to close all schools in Nnewi Zone on Thursday 21/11/2024 and Friday 22/11/2024.

“Please circulate this information on your school WhatsApp groups and inform parents of your students. Try your best to find proper channels of reaching these students so that they would not be found wandering on the streets with their school uniforms. Remain blessed and stay safe!!!”

The precautionary closure aligns with concerns over threats from non-state actors who had reportedly vowed to disrupt the burial unless certain issues were addressed.

In a related development, the Anambra State Police Command has denied any link between the recent killings in Nnewi and the upcoming burial of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, set to take place on Friday in Umuanuka village, Otolo Nnewi.

In a statement released on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Tochukwu Ikenga, clarified that the attack stemmed from an operation targeting a suspect and was unrelated to the burial.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the security operatives were trailing a suspect when the gun duel ensued at a security checkpoint. Unfortunately, bullets hit the fuel tank of a Toyota Venza Sedan carrying the police personnel, causing it to catch fire.

“Two innocent bystanders were injured in the crossfire and are currently receiving medical attention,” Ikenga said.

Ikenga further assured the public that the Joint Security Forces (JSF) had been deployed to Nnewi to ensure peace and safety during the burial ceremonies.

“The attack was not an attempt to disrupt the burial ceremonies of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah,” Ikenga added.

The police urged residents to remain calm and allow ongoing investigations into the incident to proceed, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining law and order throughout the period.

