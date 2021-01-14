Gov Sule appoints eight new permanent secretaries, others

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has appointed eight new Permanent Secretaries and heads of parastatals in the state public service.

The Secretary to the State Government, Muhammed Ubandoma, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the permanent secretaries are Mr. Polar Zigi, Barr. Yusuf Musa and Mrs. Ramatu Julde.

Others are Rilwanu Al-Qassin Ibrahim, Kasim Suleiman, Ibrahim Barau, Umar Idris, and Ibrahim Aminu.

Sule also appointed Dr. George Dabgana as the Acting General Manager of the newly established Infectious Disease Control, Diagnosis, and Research Center while he approved the appointment of Dr. Egbo Edogo as Chief Medical Director of the state hospital management board.

“Other appointments made by Governor Sule were Aliyu Yusuf Mada as Special Adviser while Muazu Gbosho, Juliana Esla Dauda, and Safiya Ahmed Mohamed were appointed Senior Special Assistants. He chose Usman Abdullahi Ugah as Special Assistant.

“Governor Sule congratulated the permanent secretaries and others on their appointment,” the statement said.

