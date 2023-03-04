News
Gov Sule cautions politicians inciting religious crisis in Nasarawa
The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Saturday warned politicians inciting religious crisis in the state to rethink.
Sule issued the warning at a meeting with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and Sidi Bage-Mohammed, the Emir of Lafia, in the state capital on Saturday.
The governor said the meeting had become important following the religious dimension preparations for next weekend’s elections had taken in the state.
He also condemned the provocative videos promoting religious politics on social media.
READ ALSO: Our boss sends us to kill in Plateau during religious crisis —Arrested suspect
Abdullahi said: “Nasarawa State has always been seen as a peaceful place and there are Muslims and Christians in virtually every family. So, the government cannot allow a religious crisis in the state.
“If the state is not peaceful, even those inciting people cannot have the time to send those messages, as everybody will be on the run.
“Power comes from God and He gives it to whoever He wants at any time. So, as politicians, we should only present ourselves to the people.”
