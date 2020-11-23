Gov Sule condemns murder of APC chairman, vows to bring perpetrators to justice

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has reacted to the murder of Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr. Philip Shekwo, by unknown gunmen.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, the governor said the killing of the politician came to him with great shock and bewilderment.

He commiserated with the family of the late Shekwo whom he described as a great husband, statesman, complete gentleman, and loyal party man.

Governor Sule said: “I am personally traumatised by this gruesome and inhuman act that has left myself, Mr. Shekwo’s family members, the APC family, and indeed, all well-meaning people shattered.

“My prayers and thoughts go to the family of the late Shekwo. He was a great husband, statesman, complete gentleman and loyal party man.”

Sule assured the people of the state that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be arrested and brought to justice as security agencies had begun investigations into the incident.

“This killing has further our resolve to deploy every resource to fight crime and criminality and secure our people and their property.

“I urge all to remain resilient, as we fight those who are bent on instilling fear in us and disrupt the pervading peace in our state.

“We will not allow them and the Almighty will never allow them,” he added.

