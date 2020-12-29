Gov Sule denies US medical trip, reveals mission

Governor Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State has denied reports that he is in the United States on a medical trip, adding that he was in the US to see his children as part of his annual vacation.

Governor Sule made the denial while appearing as a guest on Channels Television on Monday.

The governor came under fire on allegations that he abandoned hospitals in his state for medical tourism in the US. He however said that he normally went on annual leave in December and took the advantage to spend time with his family in Houston, Texas.

According to him, while on vacation in the US, where he had stayed for quite some time, he equally used the advantage to carry out routine medical checkups.

He said: “My trip here has nothing to do with my health. I’m here on my annual vacation. Usually, I carry out my medical checkups even while I was the MD of the Dangote Group.

“There is nothing wrong with my health. I have just finished my routine medical checkups, dental check, eye check and everything went perfectly.”

