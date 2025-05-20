Connect with us

Gov Sule dismisses rumours of 2027 senatorial ambition

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has debunked reports on his intention to vie for a senatorial seat in the 2027 election.

Sule was reacting to speculations that he had set up a committee for his 2027 senatorial ambition.

In a statement issued on Tuesdau by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, the governor described the reports as outright falsehood.

The statement read: “In reality, there had been several calls by individuals and groups on the governor to declare interest and run for the senate for Nasarawa North constituency in 2027.

“In all of the instances, Sule politely but firmly declined such calls, maintaining that his attention remained focused on delivering on his covenant with the people of Nasarawa as their democratically elected governor.”

“While the governor appreciates all the love and endorsements from friends and supporters, it is worth restating that he has never confirmed to anyone that he is running for any office.

” Sule is grateful for the support he enjoys from residents of the state.

“It is, however, pertinent to advise his teeming supporters to assist the governor in delivering on his mandate at this moment.”

