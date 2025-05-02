Gov Sule dispels claims on Buhari, Malami imminent exit from APC

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dispelled insinuations that former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and others may leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2027 general election.

He was reacting to claims that members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc were threatening to leave the APC for allegedly being sidelined by the current administration.

Sule spoke on Friday in Lafia at the grand reception in honour of the Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Magaji, by the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Nasarawa State chapter.

The governor, who expressed happiness at the achievements of the APC administration under President Bola Tinubu, noted that those trying to divide the party ranks have failed.

He said: “There is nothing like taking CPC away. Our father, former President Muhammadu Buhari, is CPC, no other person.

“When he says CPC is with you, CPC is with you, and the day he says CPC is not with CPC is not with you. He keeps carrying his 12 million voters along with him anywhere he goes, and he is not going anywhere from the APC.



READ ALSO: I have no plans to leave the APC’, Buhari clears air after El-Rufai’s claims

“Those trying to take away our good products from the APC will not succeed. They want to take Malami away, but let me tell you that Malami is going nowhere.

“That’s why we recently went to see Buhari in Kaduna, and we said, Baba, you are not going anywhere.

“Malami sir, you are not going anywhere; we are going to build this house together.”

Sule also revealed that 20 aspirants were already jostling for his position ahead of the 2027 election.

The governor insisted that he had no anointed candidate, saying that only God would decide who would succeed him as governor of Nasarawa State in 2027.

