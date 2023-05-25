Gov Sule dissolves cabinet ahead of second term inauguration in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dissolved the state executive council with immediate effect.

The governor, who announced the decision at the expanded state Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Lafia on Thursday, sacked all the political appointees with the exception of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He thanked the appointees for serving in his administration and helping the government to achieve its objectives in the last four years.

Sule will be inaugurated for another term of four years on May 29.

He said: “Let me first and foremost sincerely thank everyone of you for being able to turn out for this meeting even with the short notice and inconvenience of changing the schedule of the meeting.

“Secondly, the last time we had this kind of meeting was just before the elections, when we invited you to ask for your support to ask you to do everything you could to help us achieve success at the elections.

“I have seen, I have heard a lot of you that have worked like there is no tomorrow in order for us to be successful at the elections.

“At the end of the day, with God on your side, nothing is impossible. At the end of the day we are all successful because we won the election.”

He promised to work again with appointees that had proven to be loyal, truthful and dedicated.

The state’s former Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Alhaji Abdulkareem Kana, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve in his administration.

