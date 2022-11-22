Gov Sule presents 2023 budget of N148. 9bn to Nasarawa Assembly

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday presented the 2023 budget proposal of N148.9 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Sule, who laid the appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Economic Consolidation and Continuity” before the assembly in Lafia, said his administration would continue to ensure transparency, accountability, and rule of law for the development of the state.

The governor noted that N90.56 billion representing 60.8 percent of the budget had been earmarked for recurrent expenditure or N58.4 billion representing 39.2 percent set aside for capital spending.

He said: “The 2023 budget for the various sectors is as follows: Administrative Sector:

“Government House Administration – N4.67 billion, Security/ Office of the SSG- N9.50 billion, Legislation -N2.00 billion, Information/Culture and Tourism – N2.71 billion, Civil Service Matters-N1.41 billion, Pension and Gratuity -N7.42 billion, Sub Total: N27.71billion

“Economic Sector: Agriculture and Water Resources – N11.32 billion, Finance, Trade and Investment – N15.47 billion, Infrastructure Development – N16.31 billion, Science, Technology and Innovation – N1.96 billion, Sub Total: – N45.06 billion.

“Law and Justice Sector: State Judiciary – N3.36 billion, Ministry of Justice -N896.13 million, while sub Total N4.25 billion.

“Social Sector: Education -N37.43 billion, Health- N18.61 billion, Youth & Sports Development – N3.04 billion, Women and Social Development – N1.02billion, Environment, Community and Rural Development – N10.25 billion and Sub Total – N 70.35 billion.”

Sule assured the full implementation of the budget when finally passed into law for the speedy development of the state.

The governor also urged politicians to play politics without bitterness in the interest of peace and development of the state.

