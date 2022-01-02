Gov Sule rejects predictions on APC break-up after Buhari’s exit from power

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday rejected predictions on the break-up of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Sule, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, also slammed critics who predicted Nigeria’s break-up in 2015.

He assured Nigerians that the APC would present a competent candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

The governor said: “The same people who have told us that by 2015 Nigeria will break up and there will be no Nigeria, we still have Nigeria. So the same people are predicting the APC disintegration.

“There are people who just believe in this kind of prophecies. I don’t believe our party will go into pieces. Yes, the absence of Muhammadu Buhari on the ticket is a major thing for us, that is the reason we have to look and make sure that we have a presidential candidate that is acceptable to all, including Muhammadu Buhari himself.”

He stressed that the APC would have no problem winning the elections with generally acceptable candidates in place at all levels.

