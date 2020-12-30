Gov Sule signs Nasarawa 2021 budget of N115.7bn

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N115.7 billion.

Sule, who spoke to journalists after signing the budget at the Government House in Lafia, expressed gratitude to members of the State House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget.

He said the signing of the appropriation bill tagged “Budget of Economic Recuperation” would enable the state to begin the 12-month budget circle, starting from January 1 to December 31.

The governor said N53.8 billion was set aside for recurrent expenditure and N54.8 billion for capital expenditure in the budget.

At least N7 billion was earmarked for consolidated revenue charges.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa gov, Sule, presents N112.92bn 2021 budget to State Assembly

Sule urged residents of the state to always observe COVID-19 safety protocols, saying the virus was still very much around.

He said: “Always wear your facemasks, wash your hands under running water regularly and maintain physical distancing among other safety protocols to curtail the spread of the virus.”

The governor presented a budget of N112.9 billion to the Assembly on November 17.

The lawmakers, however, raised the budget by 2.48 percent to N115.7 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions