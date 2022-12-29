Gov Sule signs Nasarawa 2023 budget of N149.3bn

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday signed the state’s 2023 budget of N149.3 billion.

Sule presented an appropriation bill of N148.9 billion to the State House of Assembly on November 22.

However, the House raised the budget to N149.3 billion to address some other critical projects and passed it on December 20.

Sule, who signed the document tagged: “Budget of Consolidation and Continuity” at the Government House in Lafia, said it would afford the government the opportunity to begin the implementation of the 12-month budget cycle.

He assured that this administration would fully implement the budget to address all sectors – education, health, agriculture, security, economic empowerment, and general infrastructure – in the state.

The governor stressed that his administration would consolidate the achievements recorded so far in the state.

On his part, the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, thanked the governor for the cordial working relationship with the legislature.

He commended the heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for their cooperation that led to the speedy passage of the budget.

