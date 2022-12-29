News
Gov Sule signs Nasarawa 2023 budget of N149.3bn
The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday signed the state’s 2023 budget of N149.3 billion.
Sule presented an appropriation bill of N148.9 billion to the State House of Assembly on November 22.
However, the House raised the budget to N149.3 billion to address some other critical projects and passed it on December 20.
Sule, who signed the document tagged: “Budget of Consolidation and Continuity” at the Government House in Lafia, said it would afford the government the opportunity to begin the implementation of the 12-month budget cycle.
He assured that this administration would fully implement the budget to address all sectors – education, health, agriculture, security, economic empowerment, and general infrastructure – in the state.
READ ALSO: Gov Sule presents 2023 budget of N148. 9bn to Nasarawa Assembly
The governor stressed that his administration would consolidate the achievements recorded so far in the state.
On his part, the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, thanked the governor for the cordial working relationship with the legislature.
He commended the heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for their cooperation that led to the speedy passage of the budget.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...