Gov Sule suspends inauguration of Nasarawa 7th Assembly over insecurity

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday, announced the suspension of the planned inauguration of the 7th Nasarawa State Assembly over alleged insecurity at the assembly complex.

Governor Sule, in a statement signed by the acting clerk of the house, Ibrahim Musa, explained that the suspension of the assembly inauguration was due to the security advice issued to him.

“The Acting Clerk, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ibrahim Musa wish to inform all Hon. Members – elect and the General public that based on Security advice, the scheduled inauguration of the first session of the 7th Assembly as directed by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi Sule is hereby postponed.

“In view of the above, a re-scheduled time will be communicated to all Hon. Members – elect and the general public.

“We regret any inconveniences this postponement may have caused”, the statement said.

