Gov Sule travels to US for medical check-up

The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has notified the state House of Assembly on his intention to embark on a medical check-up in the United States.

Sule is expected to be away for 16 days.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abubakar and read at the plenary on Monday, Governor Sule said he would leave the country on December 13 and return on December 29.

The letter read:

”I wish to inform the Rt. Hon Speaker, I shall be travelling to the United States of America for a medical check-up from Sunday, 13th to Saturday 29th December 2020.

Accordingly, in my absence, the Deputy Governor would oversee the affairs of the state pending my return.”

Sule was elected the Nasarawa State governor in 2019.

