Gov Sule warns against reprisal attack over killing of MACBAN leaders | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Sule warns against reprisal attack over killing of MACBAN leaders
The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has cautioned against any reprisal attack, over the killing of two leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state by gunmen.
Ripples Nigeria reported that the Nasarawa State Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini, and the MACBAN Chairman of the Toto Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammed Umar, were killed by suspected bandits on Friday at Garaku market, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.
In a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, on Saturday in Lafia, Sule expressed sadness over the incident, but cautioned against reprisal attack, saying it was capable of worsening the situation.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa
However, he promised to work with security agencies to arrest and prosecute the criminal elements that were disturbing the peace in the state.
He called on those breaching the peace enjoyed in the state to turn a new leaf for development to thrive in the state and urged the families of the deceased to remain faithful and take solace in God.
Meanwhile, he gave assurances that his administration would continue to work hard to ensure adequate security of lives and properties in the state.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...