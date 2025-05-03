Gov Sule warns opposition against wooing Buhari

As political manoeuvrings begin to shape the landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has cautioned opposition parties against attempting to lure former President Muhammadu Buhari into coalitions aimed at unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a grand reception in Lafia on Friday, organised by the 13 local government chairmen in honour of the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Magaji, Governor Sule dismissed reports suggesting that key figures from the now-defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) might form a new alliance under the leadership of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

“There is nothing like taking CPC away,” Sule declared, reiterating that Buhari remains the symbolic and political heart of the former CPC bloc, which merged into the APC in 2013.

“There is only one person in this world that can decide for the CPC, and that is our father, Muhammadu Buhari,” the governor said. “He carries his 12 million loyal voters with him wherever he goes, and he is not going anywhere. He is staying in this house — our house — the APC.”

READ ALSO: Afenifere dismisses abduction allegations against Seyi Tinubu as ‘proxy war against Presidency’

Governor Sule’s remarks appear to be a direct response to growing speculation of a splinter movement within the ruling party, amid suggestions that some disaffected blocs may rally around new political figures in a bid to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Highlighting Buhari’s continued loyalty to the APC, Sule revealed that a recent visit was made to the former president in Kaduna, during which he reaffirmed his commitment to the party.

“We said to him, ‘Baba, you are not going anywhere.’ We are staying together to build this house,” Sule recalled.

The governor credited President Tinubu with achieving significant milestones since assuming office in 2023, arguing that these accomplishments further justify the need for party unity and continued support from legacy blocs such as the CPC.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now