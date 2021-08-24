Gov Tambuwal cautions Buhari over grazing reserves

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against reinventing grazing reserves in Nigeria, saying open pastoralism is not in the interest of even the Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking at the 63rd Birthday lecture of renowned journalist and author, Richard Akinnola, on Monday in Lagos, the governor said it was high time the country had a rethink on open grazing.

According to Tambuwal, the president should resuscitate grazing reserves only in states or areas where the people were interested and willing.

There has been intense debate over the directive of President Buhari for the review of 368 grazing sites in 25 states, which some states and communities have kicked against, saying they cannot accept such.

However, Tambuwal who delivered the lecture on “Security Challenges in Nigeria and its Implications for Sustainable Development”, said the president should only revive grazing reserves where the people are interested, noting that it would curb the rising insecurity in the country.

“Why must someone from Sokoto be pursuing his cattle to Delta State?” he asked.

Also, the governor called for the reorientation of the herders “to bring them back to the track of modernism and development.”

