Gov Tambuwal urges Buhari to declare state of emergency in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate action against terrorists killing innocent residents, by declaring a full-scale state of emergency in the state.

Tambuwal who met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday evening to brief him on the security situation in his state, said the declaration of state of emergency would enable the military and other security agencies “carry out their operations without let or hindrance in all enclaves affected by the declaration.”

While addressing the President, Tambuwal said the “operations should be carried out simultaneously in states where the terrorists have strongholds and hideouts, such as Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Kebbi, as well as other parts of the north where they currently hold sway.”

Tambuwal also called on the President to give “premium to the deployment of more manpower to all beleaguered areas.”

He also appealed to the President to consider popular opinions and recall of retired military personnel for engagement in the war against terrorists and the recruitment of more personnel in all the security services.

“In view of the security situation in the Sahel, which has escalated tension in the sub-region, the need to ask the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to seek extensive cooperation with the United Kingdom, France and the United States of America on security issues,” the Governor added.

President Buhari, in his response, assured the Governor of the commitment and support of the federal government towards the full restoration of peace and security in his state and other places.

“We will not rest until this is achieved,” the President said.

