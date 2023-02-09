Gov Tambuwal’s Deputy, Dan’Iya, denies defecting to APC

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, has denied rumours making the rounds that he had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

There were reports earlier on Thursday that Dan’Iya had dumped his principal, Aminu Tambuwal and defected to the APC.

A resignation letter, purportedly from the Walin Sokoto, dated 8th February, 2023, and addressed to the Chairnan of the PDP in his ward in Kware, Kware Local Government, had been circulated online and on some media platforms allegedly notifying the Party leadership of his resignation.

The letter titled “Letter of Withdrawal from the Peoples Democratic Party” had read:

“I write to notify you of the withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic P’arty (PDP) with effect from 8th February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP. Accept my best regards.”

But while reacting to the rumour in a statement issued by his Director of Press, Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, Dan’Iya debunked the resignation reports, saying the rumour was the “imagination of the writer of the purported letter of defection.”

The Deputy Governor maintained he was still a bonafide member of PDP and loyal to Tambuwal, while enjoining the general public to disregard the letter.

