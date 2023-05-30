News
Gov Uba Sani retains El-Rufai’s SSG, appoints media aides, others
The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has reappointed Balarabe Lawal as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
Lawal served as the SSG during former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration in the state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.
He said Lawal was retained to ensure the smooth take-off of the new administration.
Sani also appointed Shuaibu Gimi as Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication and Nasir Abdulkadir as Senior Special Assistant on Print Media.
READ ALSO: Kaduna governor-elect, Uba Sani, to challenge PDP’s victory in some LGAs
Dahiru Ahmed will serve as Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media.
The statement read: “Similarly, Governor Uba Sani approved the appointment of the immediate past Comptroller of Immigration, Kano State Command, Sani Liman, as his Chief of Staff, while Mrs. Habiba Anana Shekarau was appointed as the new Head of Service.
“Others include Hafsah Aminu Ashiru — Private Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Naja’atu Garba Ahmed — Senior Special Assistant (Governor’s Office), Dr. John Danfulani — Senior Special Assistant (Research & Documentation), and Samuel Mock Kure — Senior Special Assistant (Public Affairs).”
