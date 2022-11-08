Gov Udom Emmanuel reaffirms support for Atiku

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Tuesday dismissed as outright falsehood rumours that he had resigned as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council.

The governor, who addressed supporters at the flag-off of the PDP governorship campaign in Uyo, the state capital, reaffirmed his loyalty and support for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The rumour followed the crisis in the major opposition with the quintet of governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) withdrawing from Atiku’s presidential campaign activities to protest the continued retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the PDP national chairman.

Udom, who addressed the crowd at the campaign flag-off, was upbeat about the party’s chances in next year’s election.

He said: “I remain the chairman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign. I am not going anywhere. They’ve seen that we are coasting home to victory and that is why they are bringing that rumoured resignation.

“We have won them before and we are going to win them again. We are in the presidential council to win. So, we have to win. Don’t listen to all those rumours.

“I am here as a very loyal party man. As a very committed party man, I am here as the chairman of the presidential campaign of Atiku and PDP. I am not going anywhere; we are going to win together.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

