Connect with us

Politics

Gov Udom Emmanuel reaffirms support for Atiku

Published

17 seconds ago

on

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Tuesday dismissed as outright falsehood rumours that he had resigned as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council.

The governor, who addressed supporters at the flag-off of the PDP governorship campaign in Uyo, the state capital, reaffirmed his loyalty and support for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The rumour followed the crisis in the major opposition with the quintet of governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) withdrawing from Atiku’s presidential campaign activities to protest the continued retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the PDP national chairman.

Udom, who addressed the crowd at the campaign flag-off, was upbeat about the party’s chances in next year’s election.

Read also:‘It’s bad to renege on promises’, Gov Udom comments on PDP crisis

He said: “I remain the chairman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign. I am not going anywhere. They’ve seen that we are coasting home to victory and that is why they are bringing that rumoured resignation.

“We have won them before and we are going to win them again. We are in the presidential council to win. So, we have to win. Don’t listen to all those rumours.

“I am here as a very loyal party man. As a very committed party man, I am here as the chairman of the presidential campaign of Atiku and PDP. I am not going anywhere; we are going to win together.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 × four =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...