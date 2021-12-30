Gov Ugwuanyi signs Enugu 2022 budget of N186.64bn

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Thursday signed the state’s 2022 appropriation bill of N186.6 billion.

The State House of Assembly passed the budget on Wednesday.

Ugwuanyi, who signed the budget at the Government House in Enugu, thanked the lawmakers for their commitment and dedication to the overall development of the state.

In his remark, the Speaker of the Assembly, Edward Ubosi, said the budget’s recurrent and capital expenditure ratio was 38:62.

He noted that all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were all invited to appear before the various committees to defend their budget estimates.

The speaker added that important sectors, including education, health, agriculture, works, infrastructure and water resources got robust allocations to ensure that the government would continue to improve the standard of living in the state.

He said: “Looking at the allocation to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure which is about N36 billion, it shows that Governor Ugwuanyi is prepared to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of Enugu State.

“The budget was well packaged and we must commend the governor and members of the state executive council for the wonderful budget.”

