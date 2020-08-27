Gov Ugwuanyi summons State Security Council meeting over killing of youths

The governor of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has summoned an emergency State Security Council meeting over the killing of some Igbo youths in the Emene area of the state.

The meeting, which was summoned by the governor in a statement on Wednesday night, is fixed to hold on Tuesday, September 1, at the Executive Council Chambers, Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, by 2pm.

On Sunday, August 23, combined forces of the Nigerian security operatives had stormed a school in Emene, where members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were said to be holding a meeting.

During the event, live bullets were fired leading to the killing of the youths.

The security operatives also claimed that two officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) also lost their lives.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate caucus and some other groups from the region had since condemned the attack and called on Ugwuanyi to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to unravel what truly happened during the sad event last Sunday.

Hence, the secretary to Enugu State government, Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya in the statement said, “all security agencies in the state are expected to brief His Excellency, the Governor, fully, on the immediate and remote causes of the clashes, as well as advance measures to avert such occurrences in the future.”

Ugwuanyi had after the Sunday event, visited the scene of the attack.

