Gov. Ugwuanyi visits school kids involved in road accident, offers to pay medical bills

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has announced that the state government would take care of the medical bills to any level, of victims involved in a road accident at Nkwo junction, Awgu Local Government Area in Enugu state, between a truck and a school bus conveying pupils.

This announcement was made on Friday, when the governor alongside other prominent Igbo leaders, visited the injured students of the Presentation Nursery and Primary School and other victims at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku/Ozalla, to empathize with them.

Recall that the tragedy which struck on Wednesday afternoon, had left 21 persons dead and others receiving treatment in the said hospital, after the incident was blamed on a mechanical failure by the truck.

Those who accompanied the governor included; the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; the Deputy Minority Leader and member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu; Member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Cornelius Nnaji.

Others were the Chairman Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu; wife of the former Premier of the Eastern Region and Nigeria’s first President, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prof Uche Azikiwe; leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), former Minister of Women Affairs, Chief Mrs. Josephine Anenih, Enugu State youth and student leaders, among others.

Ugwuanyi, wished the school children and other victims quick recovery, consoled the parents of the kids to have faith in God as his administration will do anything possible to ensure that they fully recover.

He however, urged the management of the hospital to give the victims adequate medical attention.

