Gov Umahi advocates zoning of National Assembly leadership positions

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Tuesday urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt a zoning formula in determining the new leadership for the 10th National Assembly.

The governor made the call during a chat with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Zoning, according to him, will ensure equity and balance of power among the country’s geopolitical zones.

Many members of the APC have been pushing for zoning of the National Assembly leadership to different regions in the country.

A group had during the weekend urged the position of the Senate president and the deputy to the South-East and North-Central respectively.

The governor said: “I am a party man and I am very committed to a decent process. The party and the President-elect directed that we shouldn’t talk about that yet but we should all go back and work for the Gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections.

“But I believe strongly that zoning must be done by the party.

”It should not allow everybody to jump to the race and when the time comes for zoning they must look at all the parameters in order to carry every region along. This is very important.”

On the APC chances in Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in the South-East, Umahi expressed optimism that the party would win the elections.

“I would, first of all, like to analyze my state. But we are going to have an election in three out of the five states in the region.

“Governorship election will be held in Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu, the other two are off-season. But there will be a House of Assembly election in all five states.

“In my state, I have nothing to worry about because I think God has done the work for me. Our candidate is going to emerge no matter how desperate the opposition will want to thrive.

“First and foremost, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has already announced that there is no gubernatorial candidate for the Labour Party in Ebonyi.

“But even if there was a candidate standing for election, he is no match to the candidate of the APC. So, I am very sure that we are going to win,” he added.

