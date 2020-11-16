Gov Umahi concludes plans to join APC this week

There are clear indications that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has concluded plans to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) this week.

An inside source close to the Governor confirmed the rumours of the defection that had been flying about in the past few weeks during a meeting with stakeholders in Umahi’s country home in Uburu Ohaozara local government area of the state on Sunday, November 16, The Nation reports.

The meeting which was attended by political bigwigs in the state, according to the cource, was to fine tune the planned defection which is said to be gathering momentum as many party chieftains have also indicated their intention to join the Governor in moving to the APC.

Though details of the meeting were not made public, the source said Umahi promised to reshuffle his executive council in December to accommodate members of the APC, and to carry them along in his government.

