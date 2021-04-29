Gov Umahi directs ‘native doctors’ to register with govt, police within seven days over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, on Wednesday, directed all native doctors and traditional medicine dealers in the state to register with the state government and the police within seven days, over the spate of insecurity in the state and country.

Umahi gave the directive after the weekly State Security Council meeting in Abakaliki, noting that there would be an executive order to that effect and anyone caught doing otherwise would be arrested and prosecuted.

Also, he directed that all wake-keeps and social activities in the state must be ended by 6 p.m., and charged council chairpersons and relevant security outfits to diligently enforce the order.

He threatened that anyone who defies the directive would pay a fine of N1 million, as criminal activities were perpetrated through wake-keeps, which last through the night.

READ ALSO: IPOB may not be responsible for South-East attacks —Gov Umahi

He called for an end to the killings of security personnel, civilians and the destruction of public facilities, saying, “The perpetrators post such killings and destruction on the social media, claiming that they are members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or the Eastern Security Network ESN).

“I am not standing for either group but they continued to deny that they are not into violence. I have directed security agencies to crack down on all criminal activities in the state and prosecute all culprits.”

Meanwhile, the governor condemned the rampant circulation of fake news in the state and warned that the government would no longer tolerate such.

“Someone posted on Wednesday that herders attacked a school in Abakaliki and schools began to close and people were running in panic.

“Anyone who circulates fake news whether from the opposition or in agreement with me would be arrested and prosecuted,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions