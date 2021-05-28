Gov Umahi dissolves cabinet, SSG others retain positions | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Umahi dissolves cabinet, SSG others retain positions
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Friday dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.
The Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Chamber at the Old Government House, Abakaliki, said the dissolution of the cabinet was in phases.
He added that some key officers were not affected by the first phase of the exercise.
READ ALSO: Umahi accuses PDP chieftains, Anyim, Egwu, others of inciting violence in Ebonyi
The officers that retained their jobs in the Executive Council were the SSG, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke; Commissioner for Finance, Orlando Nweze; and his Information and Orientation counterpart, Uchenna Orji.
“Others were the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha; Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Investment, Chioma Nweze and Commissioner for Capital City, Onyekachi Nwebonyi; among others,” the SSG stated.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...