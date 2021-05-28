Gov Umahi dissolves cabinet, SSG others retain positions | Ripples Nigeria

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Friday dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Chamber at the Old Government House, Abakaliki, said the dissolution of the cabinet was in phases.

He added that some key officers were not affected by the first phase of the exercise.

The officers that retained their jobs in the Executive Council were the SSG, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke; Commissioner for Finance, Orlando Nweze; and his Information and Orientation counterpart, Uchenna Orji.

“Others were the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha; Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Investment, Chioma Nweze and Commissioner for Capital City, Onyekachi Nwebonyi; among others,” the SSG stated.

