Gov Umahi imposes curfew on Ebonyi community over NURTW crisis

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Sunday imposed a curfew on Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government area of the state over the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) crisis in the area.

Several people were killed and properties including buildings were razed during a leadership tussle among members of the NURTW in the area on Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, who disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki, said Governor Umahi condemned the mayhem.

He urged the people of the area to comply with the curfew.

The statement read: “The governor deeply frowns at the unabated violence and wanton destruction of lives and properties in the Effium community.

“In his determination to restore peace and order, the governor has imposed a curfew on Effium community from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. daily with effect from January 24.

“The governor further directs security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew.

“He also directed security personnel to deal decisively with any person or group of persons involved in killings or destruction of property in the area.”

