Gov Umahi lifts ban on religious gatherings in Ebonyi

The ban placed on religious gatherings in Ebonyi, due to COVID-19, has been lifted by the state Governor, David Umahi.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the virus in the state, the governor had placed a ban on religious gatherings and others.

However, in a statement on Friday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, he said the governor has lifted ban on religious gatherings.

According to the commissioner, the governor took the decision following passionate appeal by the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and some other religious bodies in the state.

The governor, according to the statement, cautioned that all churches should observe their worship services only on Sundays between the hours of 9am to 11am.

He also said that “Seventh Day Adventist and Muslim faithful are to observe their service on Saturdays and Fridays respectively from 9 am – 11 am.”

The statement further read, “No religious centre shall permit more than 500 people and worshipers shall observe a minimum of 2 meters social distancing from one another.

“Wearing of facemasks, washing of hands with running water and use of hand sanitizers must be strictly observed in all religious centres. No religious service is allowed to hold any other day other than the days specified herein and which must be in strict observance of all COVID-19 Laws and regulations.

“Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) has a duty to close down any religious gathering and arrest the principal of the worship centre that violates this order.”

