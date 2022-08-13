Gov Umahi orders demolition of 65 houses over landslide in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Saturday ordered the demolition of 65 houses in Ogwuma, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state following a landslide recorded in the area last month.

The governor, who gave the directive while addressing people of the area, said the affected inhabitants would be resettled immediately.

He said the resettlement was needed to save lives and prevent more landslides in the area.

The landslide which occurred at the retaining wall of Ogwuma community, blocked access to neighbouring communities and a section of the road leading to Ohafia in Abia State.

Landslides had been devastating the community since 2004.

Umahi said: “There is nothing else we can do to save the lives of our people as the affected inhabitants would be supported within the limits of our resources.

“We need a small estate to resettle them but also to be our brothers’ keepers in accommodating those affected.

“Landslide is very dangerous as it gulps a lot of money to remedy.’’

He said work on the affected area would begin on Monday.

The governor also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his immediate approval of the Federal Government’s intervention and appealed for understanding from residents of the area.

“This is because their continued stay within the affected area will put their lives at risk and cause more slides.

“I commend the council’s chairman and other stakeholders for the remedial work on the affected area and urge them to intensify efforts to ameliorate the situation,’’ he added.

