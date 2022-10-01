Gov Umahi promises tough time for criminals in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Saturday warned criminals to stay away from the state.

Umahi stated this in a message marking Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary and 26th anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi State.

He said those behind the killings in the state were known gunmen and would be exposed by the Closed-Circuit Television installed in different parts of the state.

The governor added that a new video surveillance would soon be launched to further expose crime and criminality in the state.

He said his administration had enhanced security by connecting major junctions in the state with surveillance cameras to track criminals.

Umahi said: “We installed traffic lights in the major roundabouts to ensure traffic control and a viewing centre that provides security satellites for the state.



“We created and fortified Ebubeagu Security Outfit which has at least 4,000 officials, paid monthly to provide intelligence and add value to the security architecture of Ebonyi.”

He assured residents of the state of peaceful elections in 2023.

“We will not discriminate against any party during the exercise,” he added.

The governor commended security agencies and development partners for their contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He also thanked the people of Ebonyi for their support, solidarity and encouragement to his administration.

“Our special felicitations go to the father of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari, for being supportive of the state’s aspirations,” he concluded.

