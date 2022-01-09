Gov Umahi reshuffles cabinet

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Sunday carried out a minor shake-up of the state executive council.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, who disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki, said four members of the state executive council were affected in the exercise.

He said: “In a bid to enhance efficiency in the discharge of her statutory functions, His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle as follows:

“Engr. Frank Ngwu, SA on Road Maintenance is now SA on Infrastructural Development for Concession and Maintenance.

“Dr. Stephen Odo, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Business Development, is now Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

READ ALSO: Umahi suspends Ebonyi lands commissioner

“Mr. Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali, Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession, is now Commissioner for Business Development.

“Mr. Kerian Ofoke, SA on Airport Project is now SA on Attitudinal Change.

“The exercise is with immediate effect as all handover must be completed before 12.00 p.m. on Monday, 10th January, 2022.

“All the affected Commissioners and the SAs are to take note and ensure strict compliance with this directive. ”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now