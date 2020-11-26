Gov Umahi sacks aides

Two coordinators of Ivo and Echiele Development Centres, were sacked by the Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, on Thursday.

The two coordinators are; Okorie Daniel of Ivo DC and Fabian Ovoke of Echiele DC.

This is coming few days after the Governor dissolved members of Commissions and Boards whose appointments are untenured by law.

This disclosure was made by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, on the state-owned radio station, the Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation, on Thursday.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the removal from office of the following Coordinators of Development Centers in Ebonyi State: Okorie Daniel of Ivo D/C; and Fabian Ivoke of Echiele D/C.

“Consequently, the two former officials are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Thursday, 26th November 2020.

“Please, ensure strict compliance with the directive,” Ugbala said.

