Politics
Gov Umahi suspends Ebonyi commissioner for alleged insubordination
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended the state’s Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Clement Nweke, for alleged insubordination and dereliction of duty.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Igwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki.
The statement read: “The state Governor, David Umahi, has approved the indefinite suspension of Mr. Clement Nweke, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, with immediate effect.
READ ALSO: Umahi rules out fight over choice of successor in 2023
“The suspension is as a result of insubordination and dereliction of duty.
“Consequently, Mr. Nweke is directed to hand over all government’s property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior officer in the ministry before the close of work on Wednesday, August 11.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...