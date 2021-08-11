Gov Umahi suspends Ebonyi commissioner for alleged insubordination

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended the state’s Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Clement Nweke, for alleged insubordination and dereliction of duty.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Igwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

The statement read: “The state Governor, David Umahi, has approved the indefinite suspension of Mr. Clement Nweke, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, with immediate effect.

“The suspension is as a result of insubordination and dereliction of duty.

“Consequently, Mr. Nweke is directed to hand over all government’s property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior officer in the ministry before the close of work on Wednesday, August 11.”

