Gov Umahi wants ex-commissioner who violated lockdown isolated, forced to take COVID-19 test

Governor David Umahi has directed the director of Department of State Security Service (DSS) in the state to ensure, that an ex-commissioner, Abia Onyike, was quarantined and made to undergo COVID-19 test.

The governor gave the order, after Onyike, a former Information Commissioner in the state, allegedly violated the state’s COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Umahi, who gave the order when he gave an update on COVID-19 in the state at the Government House in Abakaliki on Thursday said:

”We continue to appeal to our people to ensure that if you come from outside, that you will submit yourself to NCDC protocols.

“I am told by one of the chairmen that Abia Onyike came from outside into the state, and the chairman is insisting that he should not be allowed into the village.

“But he is in another place which is in the capital city, which is also dangerous.

“So, we are directing the Director, SSS, to take him at his property, and ensure he is tested for COVID-19. If he doesn’t have confidence in our testing here in Ebonyi, he should do it in Enugu. But he must compulsorily isolate for 14 days.”

