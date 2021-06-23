Gov Uzodinma appoints 11 new permanent secretaries in Imo

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries to strengthen the state’s civil service.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Owerri, the state capital.

Nwachukwu said the new permanent secretaries were directors who recently sat for a competitive examination with other colleagues and satisfied the conditions required for promotion to the office of permanent secretary.

The new permanent secretaries are – Mrs. Edith Ekene Edith, Mrs. Moran Okoro, Rev. Reginald Udeh, Mr. Cletus Akowundu and Mr. Ifeanyi Obiyo.

Others are Dr. Daniel Ogacheko, Bimbola Ogunsanya, Mrs. Sabina Onwuchi, Mrs. Obiageri Nwugo, Mr. Godson Okeoma, and Mrs. Hope Anyiam.

