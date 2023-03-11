Gov Uzodinma sacks commissioner amidst disagreement with labour in Imo

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has removed the state’s Commissioner of Labour and Productivity, Chief Ford Ozumba.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Owerri.

However, no reason was given for the commissioner’s sack.

But Ripples Nigeria gathered that the development might not be unconnected with disagreement between the government and the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The NLC leaders in the state had declared a strike over the alleged government’s interference in their election.

READ ALSO: I inherited a failed state from Ihedioha in 2020 – Uzodinma

The union claimed that the elective congress was disrupted by security agents on the order of the state government.

The government had since distanced itself from the fracas and accused the union of high-handedness.

The statement read: “Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has approved the immediate removal of Chief Ford Ozumba, the State Commissioner for Labour and Productivity from office.

“Accordingly, His Excellency further directs that Chief Ozumba hands over to the Permanent Secretary of his Ministry with immediate effect.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now