Politics
Gov Uzodinma sacks commissioner amidst disagreement with labour in Imo
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has removed the state’s Commissioner of Labour and Productivity, Chief Ford Ozumba.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Owerri.
However, no reason was given for the commissioner’s sack.
But Ripples Nigeria gathered that the development might not be unconnected with disagreement between the government and the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).
The NLC leaders in the state had declared a strike over the alleged government’s interference in their election.
READ ALSO: I inherited a failed state from Ihedioha in 2020 – Uzodinma
The union claimed that the elective congress was disrupted by security agents on the order of the state government.
The government had since distanced itself from the fracas and accused the union of high-handedness.
The statement read: “Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has approved the immediate removal of Chief Ford Ozumba, the State Commissioner for Labour and Productivity from office.
“Accordingly, His Excellency further directs that Chief Ozumba hands over to the Permanent Secretary of his Ministry with immediate effect.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...