Gov Uzodinma vows to expose sponsors of insecurity in Imo on January 3

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday said the names of those sponsoring insecurity in the state will be disclosed on January 3, 2022.

According to him, 18 suspects who were arrested by security agencies gave dependable evidence on the names of sponsors of insecurity in the state.

The governor disclosed this in Owerri while addressing elected officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The governor said the names of the sponsors will be made known during his Imo stakeholders meeting in January.

He said, “APC is the Party in power in Imo State and remains the Party to beat and as such, his government will not shy away from supporting the Party that created the government. We will grow the Party. The Party will be involved in my government. We will support the Party that created the government.

“Elected APC officials should consider it a rare privilege that they were elected by their people to serve them, hence they owe God a lot of gratitude. The opposition has been plotting so much evil against APC members and their leaders and encouraged the Party faithful to be at alert.

“My government will do all within its powers to ensure that Imo State is safe and that anyone working to destabilise the system or encouraging criminality, no matter how highly placed, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Let me say these two councillors were recently killed and that those who killed them have been arrested and they have owned up to the crime. 18 persons are now in custody in connection with different dimensions of crimes against the people and that they have also given dependable evidence about their sponsors who, he said, he will make known at Imo State stakeholders by January 3, 2022.

“Don’t be intimidated. So long as I remain Governor in this state, they will face the law. We have evidence of those who are behind the insecurity based on information from the suspects. By January 3, 2022, when I will hold Imo stakeholders meeting I will reel out their names one after the other with the evidence of their role.”

By Victor Uzoho

