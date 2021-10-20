Gov Uzodinma vows to fish out those who killed Imo monarchs

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has expressed shock over the attack on traditional rulers in the state, vowing to bring the attackers to book.

Ripples Nigeria reported that three of the traditional rulers were killed while having a meeting at Njaba Local Government Area of the states, while others sustained injuries.

Uzodinma, in a post on social media, commiserated with the people of Njaba and vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are brought to book.

Read also: Uzodimma, APC should explain who assassinated Gulak —IPOB

He said: “The news of the attack on Traditional Rulers of Njaba Local Government Area by some hoodlums, which resulted into some casualties, came to me with a rude shock and this is a clear exhibition of wickedness and desecration of sacred stool.

“I commiserate with the people of Njaba over this incident as I vow on my honor to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. This new dimension to banditry would not be allowed to flourish on our soil.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now