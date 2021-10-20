Politics
Gov Uzodinma vows to fish out those who killed Imo monarchs
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has expressed shock over the attack on traditional rulers in the state, vowing to bring the attackers to book.
Ripples Nigeria reported that three of the traditional rulers were killed while having a meeting at Njaba Local Government Area of the states, while others sustained injuries.
Uzodinma, in a post on social media, commiserated with the people of Njaba and vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are brought to book.
Read also: Uzodimma, APC should explain who assassinated Gulak —IPOB
He said: “The news of the attack on Traditional Rulers of Njaba Local Government Area by some hoodlums, which resulted into some casualties, came to me with a rude shock and this is a clear exhibition of wickedness and desecration of sacred stool.
“I commiserate with the people of Njaba over this incident as I vow on my honor to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. This new dimension to banditry would not be allowed to flourish on our soil.”
