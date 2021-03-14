Gov Uzodinma vows to recover all state assets allegedly stolen by Okorocha | Ripples Nigeria

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has vowed to recover all of the state’s properties allegedly misappropriated by his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Speaking at a meeting with the members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Owerri, on Saturday, he expressed confidence that justice would be done and all stolen properties recovered.

He dismissed Okorocha’s claim that the allegations of misappropriation of the state’s assets by his administration was a witch-hunt, noting that the panel set up for the recovery of public properties did a diligent job and investigated widely.

He noted that the Eastern Palm University has been gazette, while the government will soon gazette its finding on the report of the commission of inquiry on lands and related matters.

This comes after the South-East Governors’ Forum waded into the feud between the former governor, and his successor.

Ripples Nigeria reported how the police in February, arrested Okorocha, during a fracas over the government sealing an hotel, Royal Spring Palm Hotel, belonging to his wife.

Okorocha was later released from the police headquarters in Owerri, after he was a brief detention, and asked to respond to a complaint filed against him by the Imo State Government.

However, Uzodinma maintained that the state government’s action was following a report of a judicial panel set up by former Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, before he left office.

Recall that before Uzodinma became governor, the Ihedioha’s administration had set up a judicial panel of inquiry to look into the acquisition of lands and conversion of government lands to personal property by the Okorocha’s administration.

