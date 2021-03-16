Gov Wike accuses CBN of playing politics with implementation of agric loans | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Gov Wike accuses CBN of playing politics with implementation of agric loans
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend its agriculture development loan schemes to the state.
Wike made the call on Monday, March 15, in Port Harcourt when the Minister of State for Agriculture, and Rural Development Mr Mustapha Shehuri visited him.
The governor said that the CBN was being political in the implementation of the agriculture loan.
“We are among the states being denied access to loans meant for agriculture development.
“It is wrong to play politics with certain issues, we should be dispassionate in implementing this kind of programme,” he said.
Wike said that the CBN ought to partner the state government in the implementation of the loan scheme.
“This is a scheme that will enhance food security, create jobs and promote youth empowerment.
“In an atmosphere devoid of politics, we should be working together, we need to benefit from this loan,” he said.
Earlier, the minister, Shehuri said he was in the state to inspect ongoing agriculture projects.
He expressed the Federal Government’s readiness to support the state to achieve its potentials in agriculture.
“We are willing to support farmers in the state to access new technologies, improve varieties and other support materials for improved farming,” he said.
